Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $13.91. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

