BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 505.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of BellRing Brands worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.