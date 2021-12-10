Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($55.70) to GBX 4,360 ($57.82) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,926.50 ($52.07).

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,265 ($43.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,348.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81).

In other Bellway news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($144,504.31). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($136,377.46).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

