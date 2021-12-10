Belt (BELT) Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.02 or 0.08231554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.90 or 0.99267972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.