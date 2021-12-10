Belt Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $34.68 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $655,633.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,144,177 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

