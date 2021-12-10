Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 90,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $246.33. 10,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.