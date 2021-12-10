Benin Management CORP Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

