Benin Management CORP Sells 1,150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

ALL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

