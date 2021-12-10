Benin Management CORP Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.42. 144,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

