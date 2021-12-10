Berenberg Bank Upgrades Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to “Hold”

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

