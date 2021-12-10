Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 0.2% Higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $430,650.00 and last traded at $428,402.00. 1,342 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $427,405.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427,904.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425,290.72.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total transaction of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.