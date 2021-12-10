Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $430,650.00 and last traded at $428,402.00. 1,342 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $427,405.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427,904.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425,290.72.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total transaction of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

