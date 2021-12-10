Berry Data (BRY) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $189,144.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.45 or 0.08262423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.79 or 0.99957994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

