Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $663.76

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.76 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.75). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.82), with a volume of 1,150 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,283.53. The stock has a market cap of £62.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.46.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

