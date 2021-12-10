Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.91. 39,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,397,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

