B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.84% of B&G Foods worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 25.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,254. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

