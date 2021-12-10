BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,293.33 ($30.41).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,132.50 ($28.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($33.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,942.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,099.66.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

