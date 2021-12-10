BIDR (BIDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.55 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $25.36 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

