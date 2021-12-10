BiFi Market Cap Achieves $12.13 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $100,319.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00168353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00535918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.