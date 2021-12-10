Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

