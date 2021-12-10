Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.56.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.56 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.