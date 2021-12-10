Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

BIG opened at $44.56 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

