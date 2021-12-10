Binamon (BMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.45 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Binamon has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binamon has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

