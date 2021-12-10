Bintex Futures Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $68,504.83 and $10,430.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

