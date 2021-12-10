Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,344 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

