Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $384.57

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.57 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.74). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.85), with a volume of 3,896 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.57.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

