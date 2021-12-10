Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $716.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003339 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,147,279 coins and its circulating supply is 23,011,606 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

