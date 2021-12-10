Biswap (BSW) 1-Day Volume Hits $76.68 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. Biswap has a market capitalization of $224.62 million and approximately $76.68 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.46 or 0.08306021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.33 or 1.00138565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 170,082,948 coins and its circulating supply is 146,393,660 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.