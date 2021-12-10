BitBall (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338,085.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $338,085.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.48 or 0.99384565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00751112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

