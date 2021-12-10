Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

