Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $780.63 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $780.63 million and $69.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $44.57 or 0.00094137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00336686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00138414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

