BitcoinHD Tops One Day Volume of $1.70 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $1.70 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

