BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $622,472.20 and $2,245.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,192,799 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,345 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

