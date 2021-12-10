BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $460,336.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $460,336.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00349606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00096483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00141262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,643,827,381 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

