BitDAO (BIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135.39 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $135.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

