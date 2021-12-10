Bitradio One Day Volume Reaches $181.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $77,271.51 and approximately $181.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,651,504 coins and its circulating supply is 10,651,500 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

