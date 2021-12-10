BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $662.21 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00129784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009439 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002939 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

