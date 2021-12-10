Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.69. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 16,481 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$433,661.13. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $195,384.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

