BlackHat Hits One Day Volume of $310,738.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $310,738.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

