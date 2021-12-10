Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

BLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 and sold 5,300 shares worth $42,864.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

