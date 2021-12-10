BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

