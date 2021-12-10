Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.07 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $668,587.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.59 or 0.08215848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,600.78 or 1.00184881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

