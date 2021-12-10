BLOC.MONEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $222.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $71,345.55 and $222.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

