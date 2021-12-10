Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

