BLOCKv 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,066.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $27,066.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

