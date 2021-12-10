Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $347.59

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.59 ($4.61) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.83). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.61), with a volume of 34,676 shares changing hands.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.59. The company has a market capitalization of £284.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

