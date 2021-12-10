Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.49. 41,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.15 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

