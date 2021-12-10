Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.