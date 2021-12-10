Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,770.33

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $584,770.33 and $53,242.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00210586 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

