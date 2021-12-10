B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.35) to GBX 576 ($7.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 646.80 ($8.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 577.74. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 651 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.