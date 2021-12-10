BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 117.03% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

